Sioux Lookout – Weather – This Tuesday morning, Sioux Lookout experiences a chilly start with light drizzle and a noticeable wind chill, as reported from Sioux Lookout Airport. The weather includes a mixture of winter remnants and early spring conditions, highlighting the transitional phase of the season in this northern community.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature in Sioux Lookout barely dips below freezing at -1.2°C with a nearly saturated atmosphere displaying 99% humidity. The dew point is close behind at -1.3°C. An east-northeast wind blows gently at 6 km/h, creating a wind chill that feels like -3°C. Visibility remains good at 19 kilometers despite the conditions. The barometric pressure is at 101.2 kPa and is falling, indicating potential changes in the weather pattern throughout the day.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

This morning, periods of snow are expected to end, followed by cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early, with the wind increasing to 15 km/h. Temperatures will rise to a high of 7°C, although the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -3°C this morning. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight, the sky will remain cloudy with periods of rain expected to begin before morning. Fog patches are likely to develop after midnight, and temperatures will hover just above freezing at a low of +1°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday includes periods of rain or snow with morning fog patches dissipating. The temperature will climb slightly to a high of +5°C, under a low UV index of 1. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries, and temperatures dropping back to -1°C.

Thursday offers a more promising outlook with a mix of sun and cloud, and a much warmer high of 13°C. However, the night brings increased cloudiness with a 60% chance of showers, maintaining a low of +3°C.

Friday will continue with cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain, matching Thursday’s high of 13°C. The night will also see cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of showers and a warmer low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s chilly and damp conditions, it’s essential to wear warm, layered clothing, including a waterproof outer layer to manage the drizzle and potential flurries. As temperatures rise slightly, transitioning into rainier weather, maintaining waterproof gear will be crucial.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout’s unique positioning in the boreal forest and near numerous lakes can lead to rapid and unpredictable weather changes, especially during the transitional seasons like spring.