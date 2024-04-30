KENORA – WEATHER – April is closing out more like an early spring March kind of day rather than the end of April. In other words weather as we get it in our part of Ontario.

This Tuesday morning, Kenora experiences light snowfall as temperatures hover around the freezing mark, observed at Kenora Airport.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates a gradual shift from snowy conditions to rain as the temperature rises throughout the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature in Kenora is just above freezing at 0.3°C, with a dew point slightly below at -0.2°C, indicating very high humidity at 96%. Winds are light from the east at 4 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers. The barometric pressure stands at 101.1 kPa but is showing a tendency to fall, which may lead to more dynamic weather changes as the day progresses.

Expected Conditions

Today, the sky will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of early morning flurries transitioning to rain showers later in the morning and early afternoon. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early today, with fog patches expected to dissipate as the morning advances. The high for the day is forecasted to be 8°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight, the cloudiness will persist, and periods of rain are expected to begin after midnight, with temperatures maintaining a low of plus 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

The extended forecast for Wednesday includes periods of rain ending in the late afternoon, then returning to cloudy conditions. The high will again be moderate at 7°C, but the UV index will drop to a low of 1. The night will be clear with a low of plus 2°C.

Thursday will see cloudy skies with a high of 13°C. Nighttime conditions will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of plus 5°C.

Friday continues with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain during the day, reaching a high of 12°C. The night will increase the chance of rain to 60%, with a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With fluctuating conditions between snow, freezing drizzle, and rain, it’s crucial to wear versatile and waterproof outerwear. Layering remains key, and sturdy, waterproof footwear will help navigate slushy or wet surfaces comfortably.

Weather Trivia

Kenora, situated near the northern shore of Lake of the Woods, often experiences complex weather patterns influenced by its proximity to large bodies of water, making transitions from snow to rain common in the spring months.