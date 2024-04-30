Sault Ste. Marie – WEATHER – The city will experience a misty morning today, setting a calm yet obscured scene at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

With complete saturation in the air and reduced visibility, the day begins under a blanket of mist that promises to lift as conditions change throughout the morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature in Sault Ste. Marie is recorded at a cool 5.7°C. The air is thick with moisture, indicated by the dew point also at 5.7°C, achieving 100% humidity.

A light east wind at 11 km/h adds a slight chill, while the visibility is limited to 1.2 kilometers due to the mist. The pressure stands at 100.9 kPa and continues to fall, hinting at more variable weather as the day progresses.

Extended Outlook

Today’s forecast includes a cloudy sky with a 70 percent chance of showers or drizzle, transitioning to a 30 percent chance by noon.

The fog is expected to dissipate this morning. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h late in the morning, with a moderate UV index of 3. The high for the day is expected to be 10°C.

Tonight, the weather will turn partly cloudy after an early evening with a 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches will redevelop late in the evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of just above freezing at 1°C.

Wednesday will see cloudy conditions with morning showers. Fog patches will clear in the morning, with winds shifting from southeast to northwest at 20 km/h throughout the day. The temperature will slightly increase to a high of 13°C, though the UV index remains low at 2. The night will be marked by cloudy periods with a low of 3°C.

Thursday offers a more varied sky with a mix of sun and cloud. The high will be a more comfortable 15°C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s misty and cool conditions, it’s recommended to wear layers that can be easily adjusted. Include a light, water-resistant jacket for the early showers, and sturdy boots to navigate the damp surroundings.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie’s geographical position near both Lake Superior and Lake Huron makes it a hotspot for quick shifts in weather, particularly influencing the frequent development of fog and mist in the area.