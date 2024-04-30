Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are waking up to a light snowfall, marking a chilly start to the day.

From conditions recorded at the Big Trout Lake Airport, the weather offers a glimpse of spring with intermittent flurries and rain showers expected as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:54 AM CDT, the temperature nears the freezing mark at -0.3°C with a wind chill making it feel like -4°C. Humidity is currently at 76%, with a dew point of -4.0°C. Winds from the east-southeast blow at 13 km/h, and visibility stands at 16 kilometers in these conditions. The barometric pressure is stable at 101.7 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today, the communities will experience cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries transitioning to rain showers around noon as temperatures rise slightly. Winds will intensify, coming from the east at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, with a modest high expected to reach 4°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight, the cloud cover will continue, with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers persisting into the night. Winds will remain from the east at 20 km/h but will reduce to lighter gusts after midnight. Temperatures are expected to stabilize around zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With temperatures hovering around and just below freezing, layered clothing and insulated outerwear are essential. Waterproof boots and a wind-resistant jacket will provide comfort against the mixed precipitation and brisk winds.

Weather Trivia

The geographical positioning of these communities within the Northern Ontario region exposes them to prolonged winter conditions and late springs, making diverse weather patterns like today’s not uncommon during this transitional period.