Viewer Discretion Advised

Please note, the details in this release pertain to a violent incident, which might be distressing for some readers. We encourage everyone to be mindful of their well-being when deciding to engage with this content.

Incident Overview

Winnipeg – NEWS – Winnipeg Police report that on the evening of April 26, 2024, around 8:45 p.m., officers from the Central District, supported by the Tactical Support Team, were called to the 600 block of Flora Avenue in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a male victim was discovered with a serious gunshot injury at a nearby residence.

Emergency Response and Tragic Outcome

Immediate medical assistance was provided at the scene before the victim was urgently transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Despite best efforts, 28-year-old Bill Brian Duck, originally from God’s Lake Narrows First Nation and a recent resident of Winnipeg, tragically passed away due to his injuries. His family has been notified of this heartbreaking event.

Call for Public Assistance

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and is appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information, including sightings of suspicious individuals or possession of relevant home surveillance footage, is urged to come forward. Contact can be made with investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.