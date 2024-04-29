Viewer Discretion Advised

This article discusses a violent crime which may be upsetting to some readers. Please consider your well-being before reading further.

Key Arrest in Ongoing Investigation

Winnipeg – NEWS – Winnipeg Police report today that on April 20, 2024, Dyson Irvin Sumner was arrested in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in connection with the murder of Murdo Baker.

The arrest was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Winnipeg Police Service and the Saskatoon Police Service.

Incident Recap and Charges

Investigations revealed that on March 19, 2024, Baker was fatally shot during an altercation at a gathering in an apartment on the 800 block of Main Street in the City of Winnipeg.

Following the incident, Sumner fled the city. He has now been charged with second-degree murder, along with additional charges including possession of a weapon and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Victim Identified

The deceased, Murdo Baker, was 24 years old and had moved to Winnipeg from South Indian Lake. His family has been informed of the tragic incident.

Ongoing Collaboration and Custody

Dyson Irvin Sumner, aged 28, is currently detained in custody as the investigation continues. The Winnipeg Police Service has expressed gratitude towards the Saskatoon Police Service for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.