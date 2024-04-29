Toronto – Weather – While the typical Canadian morning talk is about weather, in Toronto the discussions around the coffee today is likely going to be about the Maple Leafs and how being down 3-1 against the Boston Bruins in the NHL Playoffs has the team on the brink of elimination.

Hey it is not like that has not been the talk for a long time. Leafs fans are facing another heartbreak season.

Toronto is experiencing a mostly cloudy morning with temperatures around 12°C, accompanied by chances of showers and possible thunderstorms as per the latest observations from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM EDT, the temperature stands at a near 12°C with a high humidity level of 91%. The atmospheric pressure is falling, currently at 101.7 kPa. Winds from the east are moderate at 19 km/h, expected to increase slightly to 20 km/h and gust up to 40 km/h throughout the morning. Visibility is good at 24 km under mostly cloudy skies.

Expected Conditions

The rest of Monday will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of early morning showers and a risk of thunderstorms. The high will hover around 12°C with a UV index of 6, indicating high exposure levels.

Tonight, showers are predicted to begin in the evening, with a continued risk of thunderstorms late into the night. Winds will remain from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will lighten after midnight. The overnight low will be around 10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Tuesday, April 30, showers are expected to end by afternoon, giving way to cloudy skies. The temperature will rise to a more comfortable 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Wednesday, May 1, will see a mix of sun and cloud with a pleasant high of 23°C. The night will be marked by cloudy periods with a low around 11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast of mild temperatures with potential rain and thunderstorms, it is advisable to carry a waterproof jacket and an umbrella. Lightweight layers will provide comfort during the warmer parts of the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Toronto’s proximity to Lake Ontario significantly influences its climate, often resulting in cooler springs and milder winters compared to areas further inland.