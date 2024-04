THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Thunder Bay Superior MP and Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu addresses the 2024 NOMA conference. In 2023 the Minister went well over her allotted ten minutes, that is why the comments on getting pulled are part of her remarks.

The 2024 NOMA conference was held in Thunder Bay at the newly renamed Superior Inn on Arthur Street.

Delegates included Mayors, Reeves and Councillors from municipalities across the region.