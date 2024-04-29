GREATER Sudbury Region – Weather – Grab the raincoat and umbrella today. Wet is the Monday weather word.

Greater Sudbury faces a rainfall advisory today as a low-pressure system continues to bring heavy showers to the area.

Localized flooding is a concern, particularly in low-lying regions due to near-saturated ground conditions. Residents are urged to stay informed through local authorities and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry regarding flooding risks.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at 5:33 AM EDT at Greater Sudbury Airport, the area is cloudy with a current temperature just above freezing at 0.5°C. The pressure is at 102.2 kPa and falling, with humidity at 83%. Winds from the northeast are mild at 15 km/h but expected to pick up to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Visibility remains good at 24 km despite the weather conditions.

Expected Conditions

Monday will continue to see rain throughout the day, with an estimated accumulation of 10 to 20 mm. Northern sections may also experience a risk of freezing rain during the morning hours. The temperature will reach a high of around 5°C with a low UV index of 2.

Tonight, the rain is expected to taper off, leaving cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. Fog patches may develop overnight. Winds will decrease, moving east at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light later in the evening. Temperatures will stabilize near 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, April 30, will bring an end to the showers around noon, followed by cloudy skies and a 40% chance of lingering showers. Any fog patches from the morning will dissipate as winds from the southeast at 20 km/h become light. The high will be a warmer 13°C, with a continuing low UV index.

Wednesday, May 1, predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers and a notably higher temperature peak at 20°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, residents should wear waterproof and warm layers. A sturdy umbrella and water-resistant footwear are recommended to handle the wet conditions and potential for puddles.

Weather Trivia

Interesting fact: Greater Sudbury’s diverse geography, including numerous lakes and rocky formations, makes it particularly susceptible to varying microclimates, which can lead to rapid weather changes over short distances.