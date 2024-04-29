Kenora – Weather – Don’t like the weather today? Wait a bit and you will get different conditions, however in the mix of weather today chances are between the snowflurries, rain, and rain pellets its not a recipe for smiles and giggles.

Kenora and the surrounding Lake of the Woods region are facing a chilly start to the day with mixed winter like weather, including snow and ice pellets, as observed early this morning at Kenora Airport.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature just below freezing at -0.2°C. The dew point stands at -5.3°C, and humidity is recorded at 68%. Winds from the east-northeast are blowing at 18 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h, contributing to a wind chill of -5°C. Visibility is clear at 24 km.

Expected Conditions

Today, Kenora will see increasing cloudiness in the morning followed by periods of snow mixed with ice pellets throughout the morning and early afternoon. A few rain showers are also expected later in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet accumulation is forecasted to be around 2 cm. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, with a high temperature reaching 3°C and a low UV index of 2.

Tonight, the mixed precipitation will end late in the evening, transitioning to cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of flurries. Fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. The temperature will hold steady around the freezing point.

On Tuesday, April 30, the morning will start cloudy with fog patches gradually dissipating. Temperatures will rise to a more comfortable 10°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

The evening will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 4°C.

Wednesday, May 1, will continue to be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers throughout the day, achieving a high of 11°C. The night will bring cloudy periods with a low temperature of 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for fluctuating weather conditions by dressing in layers. Waterproof and insulated clothing is recommended to handle the snow and potential rain. Accessories such as gloves and a warm hat will be essential, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Lake of the Woods can influence local weather patterns significantly, often resulting in more pronounced and varied meteorological phenomena, especially during transitional seasons like spring.