THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The rain, and slow start to spring has caused delays in getting Thunder Bay’s bike lanes fully open. During the winter months bike lanes end up being used for depositing snow off city streets and the spring melt leaves a mess of gravel and other debris.

Today the City reports, “A prolonged period of cold, wet weather this spring has delayed the official opening of bike lanes in Thunder Bay.”

Bike lanes open after street sweeping has been completed, typically on May 1. The City continues to sweep roads and bike lanes of winter sand and debris. An update will be provided when lanes are clear.

Once sweeping has finished and the lanes are opened, on-street parking restrictions affecting designated bike lanes will be enforced. The City reminds drivers not to obstruct bike lanes with their vehicles, and to respect those restrictions to keep our roadways safe for all travellers.

With the weather warming, more cyclists are using the roads, and drivers are urged to be aware and mindful of riders and share the road by slowing down and moving over for bikes.

Bike lanes are a part of the City’s Active Transportation Network, aimed at building a healthy, vibrant, and equitable community. Some of the benefits of active transportation range from increasing personal health and wellness to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and household travel costs.

For more information about Thunder Bay’s Active Transportation Network, visit thunderbay.ca/activetransportation.

With the growing popularity of all-season biking, one thought for the city would be making the major route bike lanes open all year too.