Monday starts in the North with clear skies and seasonal temperatures.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing clear skies and chilly temperatures early this morning, as recorded at the Big Trout Lake Airport.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, it is clear with a temperature of -5.2°C. The dew point is -9.1°C, with humidity at 74%. Southeast winds are blowing at 13 km/h, but gusts will reach up to 50 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to a biting -10°C. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Expected Conditions

Today, sunshine will prevail, although winds will be brisk from the southeast, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high will reach up to 5°C, but the morning will feel as cold as -17°C due to wind chill. The UV index is high at 6, indicating significant exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Tonight, the skies will turn mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of overnight flurries. Winds will remain strong, maintaining a wind chill of around -9°C. The overnight low is expected to be -3°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Tuesday, April 30, the day will start cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries, transitioning to a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Lighter winds at 15 km/h will continue, with a high near 4°C and a morning wind chill of -7°C. The UV index drops to a moderate 4.

Wednesday, May 1, will be consistently cloudy with a slightly warmer high of 7°C. Nighttime conditions will also remain cloudy with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the brisk temperatures and wind chills, it’s advisable to dress in warm, insulated layers. A wind-resistant outer layer is essential for dealing with the gusty conditions, along with hats, gloves, and scarves to protect from the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The clear skies and low humidity typical of this region can lead to larger temperature fluctuations between day and night, which is a characteristic feature of the climate in northern Ontario.