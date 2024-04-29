Serious Charges Following Highway Collision

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A traffic collision on Highway 11, roughly 35 kilometers east of Atikokan, has resulted in serious charges against a Thunder Bay resident. The incident occurred on April 27th, 2024, around 3:00 p.m., prompting a response from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Atikokan Detachment.

Details of the Arrest

Investigations post-collision revealed that the driver, 25-year-old Danis Vanbuskirk of Thunder Bay, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Vanbuskirk was arrested and taken to the local detachment for further testing, which confirmed the initial suspicions of impaired operation.

Charges and Court Appearance

Vanbuskirk faces charges of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams. Following the charges, he was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on June 27th, 2024.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.