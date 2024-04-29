Bi-Weekly Fire Situation Reports Initiated

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As of April 29, 2024, the Northwest Fire Region of Ontario has initiated twice-weekly updates on the current wildfire situation, to be provided every Monday and Thursday. The next update is scheduled for May 2.

Recent Wildfire Activity in the Northwest Region

Currently, there are two active wildfires in the region. Dryden 2 (DRY002), a small 0.1 hectare fire located approximately 31 kilometers northeast of Dryden near Route Lake and the Canadian National Rail line, has been successfully extinguished. Another fire, Fort Frances 2 (FOR002), remains under control and spans 17.5 hectares. It is located about 11 kilometers west of Fort Frances, near Kehl Lake.

Low Wildland Fire Hazard and Safety Measures

The wildland fire hazard is currently low across the Northwest Region. However, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services continue to urge the public to exercise caution with any outdoor burning activities. Residents are encouraged to use alternatives such as composting or utilizing local landfill services for yard waste and woody debris disposal. For those who must burn, it is essential to adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations, which include starting fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguishing them no later than two hours after sunrise.

Reporting Wildfires and Accessing Resources

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, the public should dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, contact should be made via 9-1-1. For additional tips on preventing wildland fires and for regular updates on the fire situation, the community is encouraged to follow @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Further information can be found on the official website at www.ontario.ca/forestfire.