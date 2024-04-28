Toronto – Weather – Today, Toronto witnesses a mostly cloudy sky with occasional hints of the sun as we progress into a potentially rainy Sunday.

There is a blue down feeling across the city following a disappointing lose to the Boston Bruins that has put the Toronto Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Conditions currently observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the city is gearing up for a day that might require an umbrella on hand, with chances of showers and even a thunderstorm later today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature stands at a cool 15.5°C, under mostly cloudy conditions. Humidity levels are high at 87%, with a dew point of 13.3°C, making the air feel heavier. The barometric pressure is rising, currently at 101.5 kPa, suggesting a temporary reprieve from any immediate precipitation. Winds from the west-southwest blow gently at 17 km/h, maintaining visibility up to 19 km.

Expected Conditions

The extended forecast for today indicates a cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of showers starting late this morning, escalating into the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will shift to the west, increasing to 20 km/h in the afternoon with a high of 22°C, though temperatures near Lake Ontario will stay cooler at around 17°C. The humidex is expected to rise to 27, making it feel quite humid, while the UV index remains at 6, indicating a high need for sun protection during clearer spells.

Tonight, the clouds persist with a 60 percent chance of continued showers and a potential thunderstorm. The wind will shift to the east, reaching speeds of 20 km/h before morning, as temperatures drop to a low of 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

As we look into Monday, expect another cloudy day with east winds continuing at 20 km/h. The temperature will reach a high of only 15°C, accompanied by a UV index of 6. The night maintains this pattern with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers, keeping the low steady at 12°C.

Tuesday will mirror Monday’s conditions with cloudy skies, a 60 percent chance of showers, and a high again capped at 15°C. The evening will cool down to a low of 10°C under cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and precipitation chances, layering is advisable. A light, waterproof jacket and an umbrella will be essential accessories for the coming days. Comfortable, breathable fabrics will help manage the higher humidex, especially during sunnier interludes.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 41.1°C on July 7, 1936, during an intense heat wave that swept across North America. While today’s temperatures are much cooler, Toronto’s weather history reminds us of the city’s capacity for extremes.