THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association held its annual meeting in Thunder Bay over the past three days.

On Friday, a ‘Bear-Pit’ session was hosted at the event held at the newly renamed Superior Inn on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay.

The Conference theme this year is ‘Building a Brighter Future” with a focus on economic development across the region.

This was a great opportunity to provide timely updates, showcase best practices, share local initiatives, and provide municipalities with critical knowledge to help regional elected officials to prepare for the changes that are to come across our region and country.

The following ministers participated in the Ministers Forum on April 26th from 11:00am – noon:

Hon. Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs & Housing

Hon. Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development & Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Hon. Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges, and Universities

Hon. Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources & Forestry

Hon. Lisa Thompson, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Hon. Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Hon. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education