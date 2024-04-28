THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As the day breaks in Thunder Bay, the weather is teetering at the freezing point under mostly cloudy skies. The city braces for a brisk morning, with winds expected to pick up and shift, making way for a gradual temperature rise, albeit with continued cloudy conditions and upcoming precipitation.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Recorded at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT, the temperature precisely stands at 0.0°C. The atmosphere is mostly cloudy with the barometric pressure at a solid 102.3 kPa and rising. The dew point is currently -2.5°C, and humidity is relatively high at 83%. Winds are coming from the northeast at 13 km/h, creating a wind chill factor that feels like -4°C. Visibility is exceptionally clear at 32 km.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The weather will remain mainly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will shift from the north to the east, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h later this morning. Despite the chilly start with a wind chill of minus 8 this morning, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 7°C. The UV index will be high at 6, signaling the need for sun protection during brighter periods.

Tonight, the cloud cover continues with rain expected to start overnight. There’s a risk of freezing rain as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. The winds will intensify, blowing from the east at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h, and the temperature will slightly rise to a low of plus 1°C.

Monday will be rainy, with an ongoing risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Winds will persist from the east at 30 km/h, pushing temperatures to a modest high of plus 4°C. The UV index drops to 2, indicating low solar radiation.

The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and temperatures maintaining at a low of plus 3°C.

Tuesday’s forecast predicts cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12°C. The night will continue the pattern of cloudiness and showers, with a steady low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the varying conditions and the presence of cold winds and potential freezing rain, it’s advisable to wear warm layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. A waterproof and windproof jacket will be essential, along with insulated footwear. Don’t forget to carry an umbrella to navigate through the expected rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences a significant range of weather conditions in the spring, shifting rapidly between sunny days and snow due to its geographical location near Lake Superior.