This morning in the Greater Sudbury Region starts with overcast skies and a chilly temperature, setting the stage for a day of shifting weather dynamics. With fog patches clearing and the winds picking up, residents should prepare for a cooler and potentially wet end to the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:32 AM EDT at Greater Sudbury Airport, the temperature is currently at a crisp 9.4°C under cloudy skies. The humidity is almost saturated at 98%, with a dew point of 9.1°C, contributing to the morning fog. Atmospheric pressure is on the rise at 101.4 kPa, and visibility is good at 24 km. Winds are from the west at a gentle 13 km/h.

Expected Conditions

Today, fog patches will dissipate early in the morning, but clouds will persist throughout the day. Winds will shift to the northeast, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to peak at 12°C but will drop to 7°C by the afternoon. The UV index today is moderate at 4.

Tonight, the cloud cover will continue, and rain is set to begin near midnight. Winds will intensify, coming from the northeast at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The night will be quite cold, with temperatures dropping to just above freezing at 1°C.

Monday will bring more persistent rain, accumulating 10 to 15 mm. The northeast wind will continue at 30 km/h, slowing and then switching to the east at 20 km/h later in the afternoon. The high will be a cool 7°C with a low UV index of 2.

The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, and temperatures will hold steady at around 6°C.

Tuesday will see continued cloudiness with a 40% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise slightly to a high of 12°C, with the night maintaining cloud cover and a low of around 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With temperatures varying and rain on the horizon, dressing in layers will be key. A waterproof jacket and sturdy, water-resistant footwear are advisable. A warm hat or scarf might also be comfortable, especially during the colder evening hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury is one of Canada’s largest geographical areas and its unique topography influences local weather patterns significantly, causing variations from one area to another within the region itself.