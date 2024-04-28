THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A forum will be in Thunder Bay on May 22nd on the transportation and storage of used nuclear fuel.

Adaptive Phased Management (APM) is Canada’s plan for the long-term management of used nuclear fuel. Under the APM process, used nuclear fuel will be contained and isolated in a deep geological repository (DGR) in an area with suitable geology and an informed and willing host.

Under the APM process, a transportation system will also be developed to move the used fuel from the facilities where it is currently stored to the new site. Currently, two sites are being considered as possible hosts for Canada’s DGR: Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) – Ignace Area and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) – South Bruce area. The final site is expected to be selected in late 2024.

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) strongly supports meaningful dialogue, knowledge sharing, and self-determination of First Nation governments and communities. The AFN will host four, one-day, regional dialogues in Vancouver, Fredericton, Toronto, and Thunder Bay, to advocate for First Nations’ active involvement in decisions about used nuclear fuel, management, and transportation across Turtle Island.

The forum will be May 22nd in Thunder Bay. For more information and to sign up, visit AFN Regional Dialogue Sessions.