Winnipeg – Weather – Set for change well the weather is always changing, especially in Winnipeg.

This Saturday morning finds Winnipeg amidst mostly cloudy skies with a chill in the air as residents anticipate a clearer, though brisk, weekend. A brief period of rain this morning gives way to sunnier skies but with persistent cold winds.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM CDT at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the temperature stands at a cool 5.7°C under mostly cloudy conditions. With a dew point also at 5.7°C, humidity has reached 100%, saturating the air. North winds are strong at 21 km/h, and visibility is good at 24 km. The barometric pressure is rising, currently at 101.0 kPa, suggesting improving weather conditions soon.

Expected Conditions

The rain will stop later this morning, followed by clearing skies. However, winds from the north will intensify, reaching speeds of 20 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h, pushing today’s high to only 8°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, but the temperature will drop to minus 2°C. The wind chill will make it feel as cold as minus 6 overnight, despite winds decreasing to 30 km/h and then becoming lighter.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday promises mainly sunny skies with the wind shifting to the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Morning wind chills will again feel like minus 6, but the day will warm up to a high of 11°C. The UV index increases to 6, indicating a higher level of sun exposure.

The night will see periods of cloudy skies with a low of plus 2°C.

Monday’s forecast is less favorable, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day, and a high reaching only 7°C. Nighttime conditions will remain mostly cloudy with lows around plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for rapidly changing conditions by dressing in layers. Wind-resistant and warm clothing will be essential, especially in the mornings and evenings. Considering the cooler temperatures, including a scarf and gloves could provide additional comfort.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg’s geographic location in the center of North America subjects it to extreme variations in weather, often leading to rapid shifts in conditions, particularly as seasons transition.