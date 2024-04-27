Sudbury Region – Weather – Rain today and flowers in May! Maybe that will help make today’s weather more understandable as the kids clamour to play outside and moms and dads don’t want them getting wet, cold and maybe catching a cold.

The Greater Sudbury Region are advised to brace for a wet and stormy weekend as significant rainfall is forecasted, bringing potential hazards such as flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at 7:00 AM EDT at the Greater Sudbury Airport, conditions are cloudy with a temperature of 6.3°C. The humidity is relatively low at 45%, and southeast winds are blowing at 22 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h.

The barometric pressure is falling at 101.9 kPa, signalling the onset of more severe weather conditions.

Expected Conditions

Today’s weather will deteriorate as rain continues, becoming heavier this afternoon and into the evening. Thunderstorms may enhance rainfall in some areas, particularly this afternoon and tonight, with total rainfall expected between 20 to 45 mm by early Sunday morning.

Tonight, showers will persist, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will continue from the south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, with temperatures holding steady around 13°C.

Sunday will start cloudy, with conditions expected to clear near noon. Winds will shift to the northeast at 30 km/h in the late morning, with temperatures dropping to 7°C in the afternoon. Despite the colder temperatures, the UV index will be high at 7.

The weather on Monday will be dominated by periods of rain with a high of 15°C, and nighttime conditions will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With heavy rainfall and fluctuating temperatures, layering waterproof and warm clothing is recommended. A sturdy umbrella and waterproof footwear will also be essential to manage the conditions effectively.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury, with its large geographical area, is known to experience varied weather patterns, which can significantly differ from one part of the city to another due to its topographical diversity.