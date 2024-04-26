KENORA – WEATHER – There will be another weekend where maybe the best we can suggest is that you smile as you think of just how many May flowers these April showers are going to bring. With the forecast of course you probably get another weekend off raking and cutting your lawn. That of course is a good thing because that thatch, leaves and branches are actually cover for bees and other pollinators and they are important.

The Kenora and Lake of the Woods area is gearing up for a weekend marked by changeable skies and intermittent rain, which could affect outdoor plans. With temperatures varying significantly, locals and visitors should prepare for a damp and somewhat unpredictable few days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 9.4°C. The dew point is relatively low at -1.4°C, which contributes to a humidity level of 47%. Winds are brisk, coming from the south at 24 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km. The pressure is noted to be falling, currently at 101.1 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today, the region will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds initially, but it will become cloudy by the afternoon followed by periods of rain amounting to 5 mm. Winds will strengthen from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high for today is expected to be a pleasant 15°C with a high UV index of 6.

Tonight, the rain will continue, with total accumulations between 5 to 10 mm. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming lighter later in the evening. Temperatures will dip to a low of plus 5°C.

Saturday, April 27, will see periods of rain concluding early in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. An additional 5 mm of rain is expected. The wind will turn northward at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, bringing cooler air and reducing the high to 8°C. The UV index will drop to a moderate level of 3. The night will be marked by cloudy periods and a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, with temperatures falling to minus 3°C.

Sunday, April 28, promises clearer skies with sunshine and a high of 11°C. However, the night will turn cloudy again with a 40 percent chance of showers and temperatures hovering around zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the mixed weather conditions, residents and visitors should consider versatile layering options, including waterproof jackets and sturdy footwear. Warm accessories like hats and gloves may be necessary, especially during the chilly nights and early mornings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora once recorded a temperature swing of over 20 degrees within a 24-hour period, demonstrating the region’s capacity for dramatic weather changes.