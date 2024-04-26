Ontario’s Far North will see a mixed bag of seasonal spring weather for Friday and into the weekend. With spring comes the seasonal change, spring goose hunting, and of course thinning ice.

The northern communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake should prepare for a challenging weather pattern this weekend, featuring rain, snow, and potentially icy conditions. The significant changes in weather could impact travel and outdoor activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Big Trout Lake Airport, the area is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 4.6°C. The dew point is slightly above freezing at 0.6°C, and humidity is at 75%. A south wind blows steadily at 13 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching higher speeds. Visibility is moderately reduced to 16 km, and the pressure is at 100.9 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today, the region will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds will be strong from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at a moderate 9°C with a UV index of 4.

Tonight, conditions will deteriorate as rain transitions to snow mixed with ice pellets after midnight. There is also a risk of freezing rain, making travel hazardous. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, as temperatures plunge to a low of minus 7°C.

Saturday, April 27, will see periods of snow concluding late in the morning, followed by cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries. Early morning may have snow mixed with ice pellets, accumulating up to 2 cm. North winds will continue at 20 km/h, with the temperature struggling to rise above minus 2°C. The wind chill will make it feel as cold as minus 14°C in the morning and minus 8°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains moderate at 4.

The night will clear up but remain extremely cold with a low of minus 13°C.

Sunday, April 28, brings a respite with sunny skies and a more comfortable high of 8°C. The night remains clear, though still cold, with a low of minus 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures expected, residents should wear insulated, waterproof clothing, and ensure all exposed skin is protected against the cold, particularly during the night and early morning hours. Layering is essential to adapt to the fluctuating conditions throughout the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The region around Big Trout Lake once recorded snowfall as late as June, showcasing the unpredictable and extended winter-like conditions that can occur in northern Canada.