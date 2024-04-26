THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Friday is looking good, and Saturday looks like rain and clouds. Ah a Thunder Bay weekend. What is evident for travellers and visitors to the city is that there is a real impact to our climate from Lake Superior. The big lake is a moderating effect on our climate. This is evident during the spring and summer city wide as it is often warming on the south side in Fort William and cooler on the north side in the Port Arthur area.

While it will be nice today, resist the temptation to get out the rake and scour your yard, that lawn debris is serving an important purpose, it is home and shelter right now to bees and other pollinators who need the cover. Keep in mind that every bite of food you eat comes via work that bees do pollinating plants.

Thunder Bay starts the weekend with clear skies, but residents should brace for changing conditions as clouds roll in, bringing rain and possible thunderstorms. The shift in weather is expected to affect various outdoor activities, so preparation is key.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, it is a cold morning with temperatures just below freezing at -3.6°C. The dew point is -4.6°C, suggesting very moist air with a humidity of 93%. Winds are calm, and visibility stands at 24 km. The barometric pressure is currently 102.1 kPa but is noted as falling.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The day will start mainly sunny but will see increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Winds will shift from south at 20 km/h gusting to 40, to east at 30 km/h gusting to 50 later in the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 9°C with a high UV index of 6.

Tonight, the sky will turn cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening, escalating to periods of rain late in the evening. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Rainfall could accumulate between 5 to 10 mm. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h will gust up to 40 km/h, and temperatures will mild up to a low of plus 4°C.

Saturday, April 27, will be rainy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Additional rainfall of 5 to 10 mm is expected. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h by late afternoon, with a high of 8°C and a low UV index of 2. The night will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, cooling down to plus 1°C.

Sunday, April 28, maintains cloudy conditions with a high of 6°C. The night will again be cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of plus 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With fluctuating temperatures and potential precipitation, residents should wear layers that can be adjusted easily. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy, non-slip footwear are recommended, especially for those planning to be outdoors during the rain or potential thunderstorm periods.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay has experienced dramatic weather shifts within short periods, including a record rainfall that once turned into a snowstorm within the same day, illustrating the unpredictability of spring weather in the region.