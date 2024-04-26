Greenstone – Geraldton – Weather – If April showers bring May flowers get set for a bursting flower bed in May as the region readies for some serious rainfall over the weekend. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk has issued a special weather statement over the coming storms.

It will be a weekend of significant weather changes with a special weather statement issued due to anticipated heavy rainfall and potential snowfall. Prepare for possible flash flooding and possible roadway disruptions due to water pooling on roads.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Geraldton Airport, the weather is clear with a slight chill in the air, showing a temperature just below freezing at -0.1°C. The dew point is low at -5.3°C, and humidity is at 68%.

Winds from the south are moderate at 9 km/h, creating a wind chill of -3. Visibility is somewhat reduced at 16 km, and the barometric pressure stands at 102.2 kPa.

Expected Conditions

The day will remain mainly sunny until late afternoon when cloudiness will increase. Winds are strong, becoming south at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h. Today’s high will reach 13°C with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight, the skies turn mainly cloudy, with rain set to begin after midnight, accumulating about 5 mm. Winds will remain strong from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of plus 3°C.

Saturday, April 27, will experience continuous rain with expected amounts between 10 to 15 mm. By late afternoon, winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, with a cooler high of only 7°C and a low UV index of 1. The night might bring a mix of rain or snow as temperatures plummet to minus 8°C.

Sunday, April 28, will be a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. The high will slightly recover to 8°C. The night remains cloudy with temperatures dipping to minus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast of rain and potential snow, residents should prepare with layered clothing, including waterproof and insulated options. A sturdy umbrella and warm hats and gloves are advisable for outdoor activities.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greenstone – Geraldton once experienced a dramatic temperature swing, from a daytime high to a night-time low of over 25 degrees Celsius within 24 hours, highlighting the area’s capacity for rapid weather changes.