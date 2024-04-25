Winnipeg – Weather – Get set for a few days of spring weather conditions heading right through to Sunday. Sun and breeze and time to grab the family and get out there and fly a kite.

Winnipeg greets the morning with clear skies and a brisk temperature of 6°C as observed early at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

Despite the sunny start, residents should prepare for a windy day ahead with potential gusts and a shift towards cloudy conditions, indicating a more turbulent weather pattern as the week progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 4:00 AM CDT at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, it’s a clear and fresh morning. The temperature stands at 6.0°C with a dew point of -4.0°C, reflecting a relatively low humidity of 49%.

The barometric pressure is currently falling, measured at 101.6 kPa. Winds are noticeable from the south at 20 km/h, set to increase significantly, affecting visibility, which remains excellent at 24 km.

Winnipeg Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): The morning’s sunshine will gradually give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon.

Winds will be robust, coming from the south at 20 km/h but gusting up to 40 km/h, increasing even further around noon to 40 km/h with gusts reaching 60 km/h.

Today’s high will peak at a comfortable 22°C with a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight: Conditions turn partly cloudy, shifting to fully cloudy overnight with a 30% chance of showers. Windy conditions continue as before with temperatures dipping to a low of 11°C.

Friday, April 26: A rainy day is expected with continuous showers throughout, cooling down to a high of just 13°C. Friday Night: The rain persists into the night with the temperature dropping to a slightly chillier plus 4°C.

Saturday, April 27: The weekend will start with the sky clearing up, yet it remains windy. The high will be cooler at 8°C. Saturday Night: Clear skies prevail, with temperatures falling to a low of minus 3°C.

Sunday, April 28: A pleasant sunny day with a high reaching 12°C, followed by another clear and chilly night with temperatures dropping to minus 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With varied conditions from wind and rain to clear, chilly nights, Winnipeggers should opt for wind-resistant and waterproof outerwear. Include layers that can be adjusted easily with temperature changes. Warm headgear and gloves are advisable for the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Windy conditions can often precede significant changes in weather patterns due to differences in atmospheric pressures. Winnipeg’s geographical location makes it prone to these swift changes, especially in transitional seasons like spring.