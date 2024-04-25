As spring slowly makes its way into Ontario’s far north, watching the weather conditions is really vital as hunters head out for spring goose hunting. Changes in weather can lead to problems.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake face a chilly start at 2°C this morning, with cloudy conditions as observed from Big Trout Lake Airport. The day promises some clearing, leading to a mix of sun and cloud as the region braces for fluctuating weather conditions in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 4:00 AM CDT at Big Trout Lake Airport, the temperature is 2.3°C under cloudy skies. The humidity is relatively low at 56%, with a dew point of -5.5°C, indicating drier air. Barometric pressure stands at 101.7 kPa. South winds are blowing at 11 km/h, but expected to increase significantly throughout the day. Visibility is somewhat reduced at 16 km.

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): Cloudy early, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. Winds will shift from southwest at 30 km/h to lighter breezes, then picking up again from the south at 20 km/h by afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a high of 10°C, but the morning wind chill feels like minus 10. The UV index remains moderate at 5.

Tonight: The skies will become partly cloudy. Winds remain strong from the south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, with a warmer low of 6°C.

Friday, April 26: The day is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Windy conditions continue with south winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be slightly warmer at 12°C, and the UV index drops to 4. Friday Night: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of mixed snow and rain, leading to a drop in temperature to minus 3°C overnight.

Saturday, April 27: A day of variable conditions, featuring a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 percent chance of flurries, with a high of just plus 1°C. Saturday Night: Expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a significant drop in temperature to minus 10°C.

Sunday, April 28: The week ends on a sunny note with a high of 7°C, dropping to a clear and chilly minus 6°C at night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for a mix of conditions: layering is key. Start with thermal undergarments, add a fleece layer, and top with a wind-resistant and waterproof jacket. Hats, gloves, and scarves will be necessary for the colder wind chills, especially in the early mornings and late evenings.

Weather Trivia

The northern regions around Big Trout Lake can experience rapid and unpredictable weather changes during the transition from winter to spring, greatly impacting daily life and traditional activities in First Nations communities.