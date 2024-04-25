TORONTO – As a benefit to residents and visitors, the TTC is going to add service to the lines for Saturday.

This Saturday, April 27, the TTC is boosting service to help fans get around the city safely as they cheer on the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre and the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Additional subway trains will be running on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Broadview-Danforth, and extra streetcars will operate on the 509 Habourfront.

The TTC will also be running a special Wheel-Trans service for customers attending the Cherry Blossom Festival at High Park over the weekend. Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available at Keele and Runnymead stations between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This service is specifically designed to cater to customers with accessibility needs, providing them with a convenient transportation option to and from High Park. A reservation is not required.

The TTC is also advising customers of upcoming subway closures and service diversions to accommodate track work and construction, and road closures for weekend events being held in the city.

Saturday subway closure between Davisville and York Mills stations

This Sat., Apr. 27 only, there will be no subway service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Davisville and York Mills stations to accommodate track and tunnel work. Additionally, ongoing construction is underway to make Lawrence Station fully accessible for all customers with the installation of elevators and barrier-free doors.

Shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station along the route. TTC staff will be on hand to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations. Customers who require Wheel-Trans service can speak with any TTC customer service staff member for assistance.

Lawrence Station will be closed. All other subway stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards, purchase PRESTO tickets and connect to surface routes.

More information on work to make Lawrence Station fully accessible can be found at: https://www.ttc.ca/about-the-ttc/projects-and-plans/LawrenceStation.

Monday – Thursday single-track operation between Finch West and Sheppard West stations

Mon., Apr. 29 to Thurs., May 2, trains on Line 1 Yonge-University between Finch West and Sheppard West stations will operate on a single track nightly from 11 p.m., to accommodate maintenance work on the northbound tracks. Customers will need to change trains at Finch West and Sheppard West stations to continue their journey. The TTC is advising customers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes during this time.

Tuesday – Thursday early nightly subway closures between Eglinton and Sheppard-Yonge stations

Tues., Apr. 30 to Thurs., May 2, subway service on the portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Eglinton and Sheppard-Yonge stations will end nightly at 11 p.m. to accommodate station improvements and track work.

Shuttle buses will run, stopping at each station along the route. TTC staff will be on hand to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations. Customers who require Wheel-Trans service can speak with any TTC customer service staff member for assistance.

Lawrence Station will be closed. All other subway stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards, purchase PRESTO tickets and connect to surface routes.

While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work.

Pape Station bypass cancelled

This weekend’s planned subway bypass of Pape Station has been cancelled. Subway service at Pape Station will operate as usual on Saturday and Sunday.

Bus diversions

On Sun., Apr. 28, the following TTC bus routes will be diverting to accommodate road closures for the annual Bumrun and Khalsa Day Parade:

• 13 Avenue Road, 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

• 19 Bay, 5:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• 94 Wellesley, 5:30- a.m. – 12 p.m.

The TTC is committed to keeping customers informed about work and events that impact service, as well as alternate route options. For the most up-to-date information, follow @TTCNotices on X or sign up for eAlerts.