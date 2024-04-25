Thunder Bay – Weather – We are starting off with gloves on for that brisk morning walk to get the blood flowing. As you reach for that first morning coffee, get set for a weekend of wet as the extended forecast is looking a mite damp.

Thunder Bay starts the day with chilly conditions at -6.2°C, as recorded early this morning at Thunder Bay Airport. Despite the cold start, the skies are clear, setting a bright tone for what promises to be a sunny day. However, the region should brace for more mixed conditions as the weekend approaches, with rain expected by Saturday.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the weather is clear with a temperature of -6.2°C and a wind chill making it feel closer to -8. The atmospheric pressure is noted as falling, currently at 102.8 kPa. Humidity is high at 93%, with a gentle west wind blowing at 4 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, offering unobstructed views under the clear morning sky.

Expected Weather Conditions

Today (Thursday): Sunny throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Morning temperatures are particularly cold with a wind chill of minus 8, but the afternoon will see a high of 10°C. The UV index is moderate at 5. Tonight: The skies will remain mostly clear with just a few clouds appearing. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 1°C.

Friday, April 26: The day starts mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness by the afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will again reach a high of 10°C, with a higher UV index of 6. Friday Night: Cloud cover increases, and there’s a 40 percent chance of showers with a milder low of plus 4°C.

Saturday, April 27: The weekend starts with periods of rain and a cooler high of 8°C. Saturday Night: Continued cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or possible flurries, as temperatures dip again to minus 1°C.

Sunday, April 28: A mix of sun and cloud is expected during the day, with highs rebounding to 11°C. The night will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, and a low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly in the mornings with layers that can be shed as temperatures rise. A waterproof jacket and an umbrella will become necessary items towards the end of the week as showers and potentially mixed precipitation are expected.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s spring weather can vary dramatically within a single day, influenced by the converging air masses over the region, which can lead to rapid weather changes, particularly in terms of temperature and precipitation.