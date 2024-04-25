Public tips lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old involved in a high-speed chase and assault of an officer

Thunder Bay, ON – Following a dramatic incident involving a high-speed ATV chase last month, Thunder Bay Police Service has successfully apprehended and charged 18-year-old Ryan Karkkainen.

Incident Details: On March 30, police responded to calls about two individuals on an ATV without helmets near High Street and Oliver Road. The vehicle was later spotted heading south on Memorial Avenue. When police attempted an intervention in a business parking lot on Memorial Avenue, the suspects fled the scene, dangerously weaving through traffic and nearly causing a collision at the Central Avenue intersection.

The pursuit continued until the suspects were located on Logan Avenue. In a tense moment, one officer managed to grab hold of a suspect during an attempted arrest, only to be assaulted and dragged as the suspects made their escape.

Community Involvement and Arrest: The breakthrough in the case came when police released images of the suspects to the public, which led to the identification of Karkkainen. He subsequently surrendered to the authorities earlier this month.

Charges and Legal Proceedings: Karkkainen now faces charges of Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation, Assault Peace Officer, and Resisting a Peace Officer. He has been released and is scheduled for a future court appearance.