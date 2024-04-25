LAKE HELEN, ON – A 42-year-old man from Spencerville has been charged with stunt driving after being caught significantly exceeding the speed limit in the Lake Helen First Nation community.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2024, when Nipigon OPP officers detected a vehicle travelling at a high speed of 109 kilometers per hour in a zone limited to 60 kilometers per hour on Highway 11.

Enforcement Actions Taken: Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed and Color Coating Obscuring Interior, which refers to modifications made to the vehicle that obstruct the view into the car. Following the charges, the driver faced immediate and stringent penalties including a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Upcoming Court Appearance: The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon to respond to the charges at a later date.

OPP’s Ongoing Commitment: The Nipigon OPP highlights this incident as a reminder of their ongoing commitment to road safety. The OPP continues to enforce road rules aggressively and educate the public on the dangers of stunt driving and impaired driving. They urge the community to report any instances of unsafe or impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.