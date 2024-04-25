Sioux Lookout will experience a frosty start with temperatures hovering just below freezing at -0.4°C, as observed early at Sioux Lookout Airport at 5:00 am CDT.

The day will brighten with sunshine, though increasing winds and clouds will set a dynamic stage for the weather changes slated for the end of the week.

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, the skies are mainly clear with a slight chill in the air, evidenced by a temperature of -0.4°C and a more biting wind chill of -5. The air pressure is currently falling at 102.3 kPa showing that we are witnessing changing weather conditions ahead.

The humidity stands at 73%, with south-southeast winds at 13 km/h, expected to strengthen significantly. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): The morning’s chill will soon be offset by sunny skies, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. Winds will pick up from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, with temperatures rising to a pleasant high of 17°C. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight: Skies will turn partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds remain strong, sustaining the earlier speeds and gusts, and temperatures will stay mild at a low of plus 5°C.

Friday, April 26: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers throughout the day, increasing to periods of rain by late afternoon. Winds will be even stronger, gusting up to 50 km/h from the south, with a high of 15°C and a moderate UV index of 4. Friday Night: The likelihood of rain jumps to 70 percent under cloudy skies, with temperatures slightly cooling to plus 4°C.

Saturday, April 27: A rainy day with continuous periods of precipitation and a cooler high of 7°C. Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, as temperatures drop sharply to minus 5°C.

Sunday, April 28: The week concludes with sunny skies and a high of 10°C, but clouds return at night with temperatures holding steady at zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Layering remains essential with thermals and fleece for the cold start, transitioning to lighter layers as temperatures rise. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy footwear will be crucial towards the weekend as rain becomes more prevalent.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout’s geographic positioning makes it a key transition zone where varied air masses collide, often leading to rapid and diverse weather changes, especially during the spring season.