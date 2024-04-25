Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – A weekend of wet is on the longer view weather outlook for Sault Ste. Marie. But in better news today and Friday look much better for getting out and enjoying a walk with the family. Remember though we need the precipitation to make up for what didn’t fall as snow during the weekend.

Early risers in Sault Ste. Marie face a chilly morning with temperatures at a frosty -7°C, as recorded at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport. Despite the sharp cold, the skies remain clear, setting the stage for a sunny day ahead.

This morning’s significant wind chill underscores the need for warm attire as we move towards a more temperate weekend.

Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT, conditions at Sault Ste. Marie Airport are clear with a temperature of -7.0°C and an even colder wind chill of -9.

The barometric pressure is rising at 102.9 kPa, indicating stabilizing weather patterns. Humidity is high at 96%, which could feel damp despite the cold. The north winds are light at 3 km/h, and the visibility is exceptional at 32 km.

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): The day will be sunny with light winds increasing up to 15 km/h. Morning temperatures are bitterly cold with a wind chill of minus 12, but it will warm to a high of 8°C by the afternoon. The UV index stands at a moderate 5. Tonight: Skies will remain clear as the wind shifts to the east at 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to minus 3°C, with wind chills reaching minus 9 overnight.

Friday, April 26: Another sunny day is anticipated with stronger southeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will rise further to a high of 12°C, and the UV index increases to 6, considered high. Friday Night: The sky will become cloudy, with a mild night temperature of plus 5°C.

Saturday, April 27: The weekend will start wet with periods of rain and a high of 14°C. Saturday Night: Cloudiness continues with a 70 percent chance of rain and a low of 7°C.

Sunday, April 28: The cloudy weather persists with a 60 percent chance of showers, reaching a high of 13°C. The night remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a warmer low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the frosty mornings and progressively warmer days, residents should dress in warm, insulating layers that can be adjusted as the day warms. Waterproof gear will be essential towards the weekend due to expected rain.

Weather Trivia

Interestingly, Sault Ste. Marie’s proximity to Lake Superior can influence local weather patterns significantly, often moderating temperatures but also contributing to abrupt weather changes, especially in spring and fall.