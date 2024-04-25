Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now active; public urged to adhere strictly

NORTHEAST FIRE REGION – April 25, 2024, 17:00: The Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services announce that Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations have officially taken effect across the Northeast Fire Region. Regular updates on the fire situation will be provided every Monday and Thursday, with the next scheduled update on Monday, April 29.

Current Fire Status: Presently, there are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. However, two new incidents have been reported since the last update:

Chapleau 1 (CHA001): A 2-hectare fire near Highway 129, approximately 2 kilometers south of Louise Lake, confirmed late on April 22.

North Bay 2 (NOR002): A smaller fire of 0.1 hectares near Lover's Lane, around 1 kilometer west of Bain Lake, confirmed early on April 23.

Fire Hazard Assessment: The fire hazard remains low in the southern parts of the region, particularly below Timmins and Wawa. This low risk does not negate the necessity for caution, especially in areas prone to dry conditions.

Guidelines for Outdoor Burning: Residents are reminded to follow strict safety protocols if engaging in outdoor burning. Acceptable methods for disposing of yard waste and woody debris include composting or utilizing local landfill facilities. If burning is unavoidable:

Ensure that fires are started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Maintain adequate tools and water at the burn site to manage the fire.

Adhere to all guidelines detailed in Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires:

For fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please call 310-FIRE.

For fires south of these rivers, dial 9-1-1.

Stay Informed: For ongoing updates, preventative tips, and more information on the current wildfire situation, follow Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, available in both English and French. Further details can also be found at www.ontario.ca/forestfire.