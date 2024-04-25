CSCU investigation culminates in seizure of dangerous drugs and arrest

KENORA, ON – An operation by the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment has led to drug trafficking charges against Anaiya Baker, a local resident.

On the afternoon of April 24, 2024, CSCU officers were actively monitoring the area of Bernier Drive in Kenora. During their surveillance, they witnessed activities consistent with drug trafficking. This observation prompted immediate action which resulted in the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of various illegal substances.

Seizures and Arrest: The substances seized in the operation included fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine, and dilaudid. Officers also recovered a sum of Canadian currency and several items associated with drug trafficking operations. Anaiya Baker, an 18-year-old resident of Kenora, was arrested.

Charges Filed: Baker faces a slew of charges under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including:

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Trafficking in Schedule I substances, specifically opioids and methamphetamines

Multiple counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Court Proceedings: Currently held in custody, Baker is scheduled for a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on April 25, 2024.

The Kenora OPP urges anyone with information related to illegal drug possession or trafficking to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).