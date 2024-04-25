KENORA – Weather – Get set for a mix of sun and cloud forming Thursday with a wet weekend coming our way provided needed precipitation. Remember after the dry winter that moisture is vital to the wildlands and to keep the wildfire risk down.

This morning in Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Grassy Narrows, the temperature registers at a mild 4.2°C under mainly clear skies, as reported from Kenora Airport. While the day will see sunny spells, increasing winds and cloud cover forecast a mix of weather conditions, leading into a potentially wet weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the area enjoys mainly clear skies. The temperature stands at 4.2°C with a humidity level of 58%. The dew point is relatively low at -3.4°C, indicating dry air.

Barometric pressure is falling at 102.0 kPa. Winds from the south-southeast are blowing at 12 km/h, with an increase expected soon. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): The morning clarity will gradually give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. The wind will shift to the south, increasing to 30 km/h with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. A high of 19°C is expected, coupled with a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions will persist, with a 30 percent chance of showers developing late in the evening and continuing overnight. Wind speeds will remain high, keeping the low at a comfortable 8°C.

Friday, April 26: The day starts mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. Rain will begin around noon, becoming more persistent. Windy conditions will continue, with highs dropping to 13°C and the UV index decreasing to 3. Friday Night: Rain chances increase to 70 percent under cloudy skies, with a low of 6°C.

Saturday, April 27: A rainy day is anticipated, with high temperatures peaking at 9°C. Saturday Night: The night may bring cloudy periods mixed with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and temperatures dipping to minus 2°C.

Sunday, April 28: The week will conclude with a sunny day, reaching a high of 12°C. However, clouds will gather again at night, bringing a 40 percent chance of showers with a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for rapidly changing conditions by wearing layers that can be easily adjusted. Wind-resistant jackets and waterproof clothing will be essential, especially from Friday onward. Warm accessories like hats and gloves may be needed for the colder nights.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s climate is influenced by its proximity to Lake of the Woods, which can moderate temperatures but also lead to sudden meteorological changes, particularly as seasonal transitions occur.