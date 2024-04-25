Greater Sudbury – Weather – If you can shift things around, make Thursday and Friday your weekend, and then you can enjoy the sunshine and then work on the weekend with the dampness of rain in the forecast.

April 25, 2024: Greater Sudbury’s Detailed Weather Forecast Highlights Chilly Mornings and Sunny Days

In Greater Sudbury, the early hours of Thursday present a brisk, mainly clear sky with temperatures dipping to -4.4°C, as recorded at Greater Sudbury Airport. The day is set to unfold under sunny skies, yet residents will experience a cold start, emphasizing the need for warm layers in the morning hours.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT at Greater Sudbury Airport, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of -4.4°C, feeling colder at -7 due to the wind chill. The air pressure is on an upward trend, currently at 103.0 kPa, suggesting stable weather conditions might continue. Humidity stands at 61%, with a light breeze from the south-southeast at 6 km/h. Visibility is optimal at 24 km, providing clear views under the early morning sky.

Greater Sudbury Weather Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): Expect a sunny day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Despite the sunny outlook, it starts cold with a wind chill of minus 8 this morning, warming up to a high of 9°C. The UV index is moderate at 5. Tonight: Skies remain clear, and the winds continue lightly, but temperatures will drop to minus 5°C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 9 overnight.

Friday, April 26: The sun will shine brightly again, though it will be brisk in the morning with a wind chill of minus 9. Winds will pick up, becoming south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The high will be warmer at 12°C, with the same moderate UV index of 5. Friday Night: The skies will stay clear, and temperatures will be milder at a low of plus 3°C.

Saturday, April 27: The weather shifts as periods of rain are expected throughout the day, reaching a high of 13°C. Saturday Night: Cloudiness increases, along with a 70 percent chance of rain, and a warmer night temperature of 8°C.

Sunday, April 28: The cloudy conditions persist, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of showers, and temperatures remain consistent with a high of 13°C. The night will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for chilly mornings with thermal wear and layer with a fleece or sweater. As temperatures rise throughout the day, lighter layers may be appropriate. Always carry a raincoat or an umbrella towards the weekend as rain becomes likely.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sudbury’s position amidst large bodies of water and varied terrain influences its microclimate, often resulting in rapid weather changes, especially during the transition between seasons.