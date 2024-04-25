Toronto – Weather – The temperature is as frosty as the feelings of Toronto Maple Leaf fans after the favourites fell 4-2 to the visiting Boston Bruins in NHL Playoff action last night.

Toronto awakens to a crisp Thursday morning under a frost advisory, meaning a risk to vulnerable plants and crops as temperatures dip close to or below the freezing mark.

Residents are advised to take protective measures for frost-sensitive vegetation. As the day progresses, the sun will dominate, but the chilly start sets the tone for the current conditions and the forecast ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the weather is clear with a temperature of -1.2°C, feeling more like -5 due to the wind chill factor.

The barometric pressure is on the rise, currently at 102.8 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions for now. The north-northeast winds blow gently at 10 km/h, contributing to the crispness in the air.

Visibility is excellent at 24 km under clear skies, though the dew point at -6.5°C and a humidity of 67% highlight the dry, frosty atmosphere.

Expected Conditions

Today (Thursday): Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a peak temperature of 9°C. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight: Clear skies continue but temperatures will once again fall to around -1°C, bringing another likely frost event.

Friday, April 26: The sunshine persists with winds picking up from the east at 20 km/h by afternoon. Temperatures will climb to a high of 11°C with a UV index rising to 6, considered high. Friday Night: The skies will turn from clear to increasingly cloudy, though it will be considerably warmer at night with a low of 8°C.

Saturday, April 27: The weekend begins with cloudy conditions and a 70% chance of showers, pushing the high to a milder 17°C. Saturday Night: Cloudy skies continue, accompanied by a 40% chance of showers and a low of 14°C.

Sunday, April 28: The cloud cover remains with a 40% chance of light showers, though temperatures will rise significantly, reaching a high of 22°C. The night maintains cloudiness with a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to fluctuating temperatures and conditions, layered clothing will serve best. Start with a thermal base layer and add a fleece or sweater, topped with a light, waterproof jacket for the rainy days ahead. Don’t forget a hat and gloves for the chilly mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Frost advisories are crucial during the growing season as unexpected frosts can cause significant damage to agriculture, impacting both yield and quality of early-sprouting crops and sensitive plants.