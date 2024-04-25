New initiative enhances community policing and accessibility in Dryden

DRYDEN, ON – In a collaborative effort to enhance community policing, the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with support from the Dryden Native Friendship Centre (DNFC), has introduced a new bicycle patrol program starting April 2024. This initiative aims to improve accessibility and visibility of police officers in areas not easily reachable by traditional patrol cars.

The program has successfully equipped the Dryden OPP with five specially designed police bicycles. These bikes, typically rugged mountain-style bicycles, are well-suited for navigating the diverse urban and natural landscapes of Dryden. They allow officers to patrol more extensively than is possible on foot and reach areas that are inaccessible to vehicles.

Benefits of Bicycle Patrols: Bicycle patrols offer several advantages. Their maneuverability makes them ideal for navigating narrow lanes and crowded areas like pedestrian zones and public parks—places where patrol cars might not reach. Additionally, patrolling on bicycles is more environmentally friendly, reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional police vehicles.

Another significant advantage is the ease of interaction between police officers and the community. Officers on bicycles are more approachable, facilitating casual and friendly exchanges with residents. This approachability is expected to strengthen community ties and enhance public safety.

Community Engagement: As officers undergo the necessary training for bicycle patrolling, residents of Dryden can expect to see an increased presence of police on bikes throughout the summer. The Dryden OPP encourages everyone to feel free to greet their patrolling officers—a simple “Hello” can help foster a friendly and engaged community.