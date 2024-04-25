THUNDER BAY – TRAVEL UPDATE – Travellers planning to navigate through various regions of Canada today should prepare for a mix of weather conditions ranging from sunny skies and mild temperatures to potential frost advisories and increasing wind speeds.

This outlook combines city-specific forecasts with the latest travel conditions from 511.ca to ensure a smooth journey.

City-Specific Forecasts

Toronto

Current Weather: Frost advisory in effect with early morning temperatures near the freezing point. Sunny later with a high of 9°C.

Frost advisory in effect with early morning temperatures near the freezing point. Sunny later with a high of 9°C. Travel Advisory: Clear roads with no major disruptions reported on 511.ca. However, motorists should be cautious of frost, especially in shaded or rural areas.

Winnipeg

Current Weather: Chilly start at 6°C, becoming windier with gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h. High temperatures expected around 22°C.

Chilly start at 6°C, becoming windier with gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h. High temperatures expected around 22°C. Travel Advisory: Winds may affect driving conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles. No major accidents or closures reported in the area.

Greater Sudbury

Current Weather: Cold early morning at -4.4°C with mainly clear skies, warming up to 9°C.

Cold early morning at -4.4°C with mainly clear skies, warming up to 9°C. Travel Advisory: Clear conditions reported on 511.ca, with all major routes open and operational.

Sault Ste. Marie

Current Weather: Frigid morning temperatures around -7°C but warming to 8°C under sunny skies.

Frigid morning temperatures around -7°C but warming to 8°C under sunny skies. Travel Advisory: Travellers should prepare for potential icy spots during early morning travel. Road conditions are currently stable.

Thunder Bay

Current Weather: Clear with a cold start at -6.2°C, reaching up to 10°C. Moderate wind conditions.

Clear with a cold start at -6.2°C, reaching up to 10°C. Moderate wind conditions. Travel Advisory: No disruptions on main routes as per 511.ca, but travellers should remain vigilant for sudden weather changes.

Northern Communities (KI, Bearskin Lake, and others)

Current Weather: Starting at 2°C in Big Trout Lake area, becoming sunnier with temperatures up to 10°C. Windy conditions expected.

Starting at 2°C in Big Trout Lake area, becoming sunnier with temperatures up to 10°C. Windy conditions expected. Travel Advisory: As these areas are remote, travellers should check local resources for any access issues, particularly due to wind. Check with your airline to ensure a safe travel experience.

Kenora and Surrounding Areas

Current Weather: Mainly clear with a morning temperature of 4.2°C, increasing to a warm 19°C. Windy conditions likely.

Mainly clear with a morning temperature of 4.2°C, increasing to a warm 19°C. Windy conditions likely. Travel Advisory: High winds could affect high profile vehicles in open road areas.

General Recommendations

Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Dress in layers, and have waterproof and wind-resistant clothing handy. Keep an eye on local weather updates and 511.ca for real-time travel conditions, especially when heading into less urbanized or remote areas. Remember, spring weather can be unpredictable, and preparation is key to a safe and comfortable journey.