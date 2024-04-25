April 25 2024: Travel Weather Outlook Toronto, Thunder Bay, Kenora, Sudbury, Winnipeg

THUNDER BAY – TRAVEL UPDATE – Travellers planning to navigate through various regions of Canada today should prepare for a mix of weather conditions ranging from sunny skies and mild temperatures to potential frost advisories and increasing wind speeds.

This outlook combines city-specific forecasts with the latest travel conditions from 511.ca to ensure a smooth journey.

City-Specific Forecasts

Toronto
  • Current Weather: Frost advisory in effect with early morning temperatures near the freezing point. Sunny later with a high of 9°C.
  • Travel Advisory: Clear roads with no major disruptions reported on 511.ca. However, motorists should be cautious of frost, especially in shaded or rural areas.
Winnipeg
  • Current Weather: Chilly start at 6°C, becoming windier with gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h. High temperatures expected around 22°C.
  • Travel Advisory: Winds may affect driving conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles. No major accidents or closures reported in the area.
Greater Sudbury
  • Current Weather: Cold early morning at -4.4°C with mainly clear skies, warming up to 9°C.
  • Travel Advisory: Clear conditions reported on 511.ca, with all major routes open and operational.
Sault Ste. Marie
  • Current Weather: Frigid morning temperatures around -7°C but warming to 8°C under sunny skies.
  • Travel Advisory: Travellers should prepare for potential icy spots during early morning travel. Road conditions are currently stable.
Thunder Bay
  • Current Weather: Clear with a cold start at -6.2°C, reaching up to 10°C. Moderate wind conditions.
  • Travel Advisory: No disruptions on main routes as per 511.ca, but travellers should remain vigilant for sudden weather changes.
North Star Air ATR72 at Thunder Bay Airport
Northern Communities (KI, Bearskin Lake, and others)
  • Current Weather: Starting at 2°C in Big Trout Lake area, becoming sunnier with temperatures up to 10°C. Windy conditions expected.
  • Travel Advisory: As these areas are remote, travellers should check local resources for any access issues, particularly due to wind. Check with your airline to ensure a safe travel experience.
Kenora and Surrounding Areas
  • Current Weather: Mainly clear with a morning temperature of 4.2°C, increasing to a warm 19°C. Windy conditions likely.
  • Travel Advisory: High winds could affect high profile vehicles in open road areas.

General Recommendations

Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Dress in layers, and have waterproof and wind-resistant clothing handy. Keep an eye on local weather updates and 511.ca for real-time travel conditions, especially when heading into less urbanized or remote areas. Remember, spring weather can be unpredictable, and preparation is key to a safe and comfortable journey.

