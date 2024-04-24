Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) – Weather – Expect nicer weather for today and Thursday with cooler conditions by Friday and Saturday across the far north of Ontario.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake are experiencing a chilly morning with temperatures around -12.3°C. As recorded at the Big Trout Lake Airport at 6:00 AM CDT under cloudy skies, the day ahead is set to bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a gradual warming trend but a brisk start due to significant wind chill.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: The current temperature sits at a cold -12.3°C with a sharper wind chill effect of -18°C due to a south wind blowing at 9 km/h. The humidity level is moderate at 69%, and the dew point is -16.9°C, indicating dry air. Visibility is slightly reduced to 16 km in the cloudy conditions, and the barometric pressure is stable at 102.7 kPa.

Expected Conditions: Today, the communities will experience a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, with temperatures rising to a high of 6°C, although the morning will feel particularly cold with a wind chill of -23°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with continued light winds. The temperature will dip to -4°C, with an overnight wind chill of -8°C.

For Thursday, April 25, the day will start cloudy and then clear in the early afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the south at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to 11°C, but the morning will still carry a chill with a wind chill of -8°C. The UV index will increase slightly to a moderate 5. The night will see increasing cloudiness with a mild low of 6°C.

Heading into Friday, April 26, it will be a cloudy day with a 60% chance of rain, and highs reaching 13°C. The evening will continue cloudy with a chance of both rain and snow as temperatures fall to around -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a frosty start and gradual warming, layering is crucial. Begin with thermal wear and a heavy coat, especially in the early morning to combat the severe wind chill. As temperatures rise, lighter layers may suffice, particularly in the afternoon sunshine.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The northern regions of Ontario, such as those around Big Trout Lake, are known for their dramatic shifts in weather, particularly in spring when temperatures can swing widely from day to night.