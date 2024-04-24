Thunder Bay – Weather – Spring travel can range from summer like conditions to winter conditions. Across Ontario there are many kilometres to venture on the highways and by-ways to reach your destination. A little trivia, Northwestern Ontario and Northern Ontario together is an area larger than the state of Texas in the USA. 90 percent of Ontario’s population lives in southern Ontario, with only 10 percent of the geographic area. Perhaps that is why often people outside of Toronto don’t realize the full size of the province?

Travelers planning their routes across Ontario and surrounding regions on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, can expect a range of weather conditions. From sunny skies and mild temperatures to brisk mornings with significant wind chills, each area presents unique challenges and considerations for road travel.

Highway Conditions and Weather

Southern Ontario – Toronto and Kitchener:

Expect clear roads with temperatures around 9°C in Toronto and 3°C in Kitchener. Moderate winds might affect high-profile vehicles but generally favorable travel conditions. Travel Tip: In the sunny yet chilly morning, ensure your vehicle’s defrost systems are functioning properly.

Northern Ontario – Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout:

Travelers will face colder conditions with morning temperatures ranging from -6.6°C in Thunder Bay to -5.8°C in Sioux Lookout. While roads are clear, be prepared for icy patches, especially in shaded areas. Travel Tip: Carry an emergency winter kit including blankets and a windshield scraper.

Eastern Ontario – Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie:

Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie will see sunny skies but chilly starts. Temperatures will warm up later in the day, improving travel conditions. Travel Tip: Start your journey later in the day when temperatures are milder and visibility is better.

Manitoba Border – Dryden and Vermilion Bay:

Clear and sunny conditions dominate, with temperatures reaching up to 11°C in Dryden. Light winds make for pleasant driving conditions. Travel Tip: Watch for wildlife early in the morning and at dusk.

Advisories and Precautions