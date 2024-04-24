SIU Concludes Investigation into Reported Sexual Assault by Thunder Bay Police Officer in 2021

By
James Murray
-
6797
Thunder Bay Police Service Unit 274
Mississauga, ON (22 April, 2024) – On December 13, 2023, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) notified the SIU that they were in possession of information in which it was alleged that a 31-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a TBPS officer on February 2, 2021. On Director Joseph Martino’s assessment of the evidence, he found no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the complaint of sexual assault.

Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, 2019, the Director may exercise a discretion to not publish a Director’s Report dealing with the reported sexual assault of a person where the person’s privacy interests in not having the report published clearly outweighs the public interest in having the report published, subject to prior consultation with the person.  Upon consultation with the person in this case, the Director has decided to publish the report.
Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision): https://www.siu.on.ca/en/directors_reports.php.
