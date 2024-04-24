Sioux Lookout – Weather – It might be starting with chilly conditions but today will be sunny and clear and boast a high of +10.

Grab the sunscreen.

Fun part is ever notice how in the spring people can be outside enjoying a +10c day in a t-shirt or shorts, yet in the fall at +10 people will have a hoodie, sweater and long pants?

This morning, Sioux Lookout is experiencing clear skies but with a brisk start, as temperatures hover around -5.8°C. The conditions observed from Sioux Lookout Airport at 5:00 AM CDT indicate a day promising bright sunshine but also necessitating some warm layers due to the significant wind chill. Here’s an in-depth look at the weather forecast for Sioux Lookout over the next few days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: With the mercury showing -5.8°C and a wind chill factor of -10°C due to a southeast breeze at 8 km/h, it’s a frosty start for Sioux Lookout. The humidity is moderate at 62%, and the dew point sits at -11.9°C, suggesting drier air. The atmospheric pressure is solid at 102.7 kPa and is rising, forecasting for stable and clearing weather conditions.

Visibility is good at 24 km, typical for such clear conditions.

Expected Conditions: The day will progress under sunny skies with gentle winds that could reach up to 15 km/h. Despite the sunshine, the morning wind chill will remain around -10°C, eventually warming to a high near 10°C. The UV index for today is moderate at 5.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with similar wind conditions, and temperatures will again drop to -5°C, bringing back a wind chill around -10°C overnight.

For Thursday, April 25, expect continued sunshine with light winds. Temperatures are set to rise pleasantly, reaching 16°C by the afternoon, though the morning could feel as chilly as -8°C due to the wind chill. The UV index will maintain a moderate level of 5. The evening will bring cloudy periods and a 40% chance of showers, with a mild low of +4°C.

Moving into Friday, April 26, the area will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers during the day. The high will be a comfortable 15°C. Nighttime conditions will shift to cloudier skies with a 60% chance of rain, and the temperature will drop slightly to 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should start the day with thermal layers and a windproof jacket to counter the morning chill. Sunglasses will be useful in the bright sunshine throughout the day. Transitioning into the evening, maintain a light jacket handy as temperatures remain cool.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout holds a record for a rapid temperature drop; in February 1996, the temperature plummeted from -3°C to -20°C within 24 hours, highlighting the dramatic shifts that can occur in this region’s climate.