Proactive traffic stop leads to charges of impaired operation and driving while under suspension in Nipigon, Ontario

NIPIGON, ON – On the afternoon of April 23, 2024, a routine patrol by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Nipigon culminated in the arrest of a local resident for impaired driving and operating a vehicle while under suspension. The incident underscores the OPP’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety in Northwestern Ontario.

At around 4:00 p.m., officers from the Nipigon OPP Detachment initiated a traffic stop on Greenmantle Drive. The driver, identified as 55-year-old William Coddington of Dorion, was found to be driving with a suspended license. Following a failed roadside sobriety test, Coddington was taken to the Greenstone OPP Detachment for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

Coddington now faces charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act, specifically for impaired operation (alcohol and drugs) and driving while under suspension. He was handed a 90-Day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Following his release from custody, Coddington is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on May 14, 2024, to respond to the charges.

The OPP emphasizes the importance of road safety and urges the public to report impaired, aggressive, or careless driving by calling 911 in emergencies or 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergencies.