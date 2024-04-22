Winnipeg – Weather – The whiteout conditions in downtown following the Winnipeg Jets dramatic 7-6 playoff win will have Winnipeg hockey fans smiling Monday regardless of the weather.

As dawn breaks over Winnipeg this Monday morning, the city is enveloped in mostly cloudy skies, signalling a dynamic weather day ahead. Currently monitored at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the atmosphere tells of changing patterns that could lead to an interesting mix of sun, clouds, and possible thunderstorms as we move into the afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: As of 4:00 AM CDT, Winnipeg experiences a temperature of 5.6°C under mostly cloudy conditions. The dew point is relatively low at -4.2°C, contributing to a humidity level of 49%. The wind, coming from the south at 23 km/h, brings with it more than just a breeze, setting the stage for later variations. Visibility stands strong at 24 kilometers, ensuring clear views despite the cloud cover.

Expected Conditions: Today, the city will see a shift from mostly cloudy to a mix of sun and cloud by morning. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, coupled with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will change from south at 20 km/h to west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, suggesting a brisk and potentially stormy afternoon. The temperature is expected to reach a pleasant high of 17°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will persist, with a 30 percent chance of showers continuing. The risk of a thunderstorm will linger into the early evening. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, and then turn north, reaching 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h by midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of plus 1°C.

Tuesday promises clearer skies with full sunshine and a high of 8°C. The night will follow suit with clear conditions and a chilly low of minus 4°C.

Wednesday will mirror much of Tuesday’s clear conditions, with sunny skies throughout the day and a high returning to 17°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: With today’s fluctuating conditions, layering is key. Consider a breathable yet insulating jacket for the cooler morning and potential gusts. An umbrella and weather-resistant footwear are advisable due to the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg is known for its great range of temperature fluctuations throughout the year. In fact, the city once experienced both its record high and low temperatures within the same year in 1877, showcasing an incredible swing from -47.8°C to 40.6°C.