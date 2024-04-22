Urgent Community Alert: 19-Year-Old Cameron Jackson-Woods Reported Missing in Thunder Bay

Missing Person

Thunder Bay Police seek public help to locate young local resident last seen on April 20

Description and Appeal: Cameron is described as 6’3″ tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. His sudden disappearance has prompted concerns from both the community and law enforcement.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Cameron’s whereabouts to come forward. Community members can contact the Thunder Bay Police Service directly at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

