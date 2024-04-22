Toronto Weather Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Toronto – Weather – After a tough 5-1 lose to the Boston Bruins the Toronto Maple Leafs are regrouping for tonight’s game. Weather wise in Toronto, it will be a nice, abet average temperature day with a high of 13 forecast.

The morning greets Toronto with a crisp and clear sky as we see the dawn of a new week.

Currently observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, conditions are optimal for those who enjoy cooler temperatures coupled with sunny skies. The barometric pressure is on the rise, indicating a shift towards favorable weather conditions as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: As of 4:00 AM EDT, Toronto is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 1.6°C. The dew point sits at -5.2°C, reflecting dryer air in the region. Humidity is moderate at 61%, creating a brisk feel to the morning air. The northwest wind is flowing at 20 km/h, but visibility remains excellent at 24 kilometers, promising a bright day ahead.

Expected Conditions: The forecast for today promises sunny skies, with winds shifting to the south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h by late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb to a comfortable high of 13°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so it might be a good idea to wear some light sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear as the south wind continues at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light late in the evening. Winds will shift southwest at 20 km/h before tomorrow morning, with an overnight low of 7°C.

Tuesday will see increasing cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of showers by late morning and in the afternoon. Winds will be robust from the southwest, blowing at 30 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h, with a high near 15°C. The UV index will drop slightly to 4. By night, expect showers with a low of plus 2°C.

Wednesday looks to be sunny again with a high of 7°C and a chilly night, as temperatures dip to a low of minus 3°C under clear skies.

Wardrobe Recommendations: For today and tomorrow, light layers are advisable—perhaps a comfortable sweater with a wind-resistant jacket for the gusty conditions expected. As showers are anticipated on Tuesday, don’t forget an umbrella or a waterproof coat to stay dry.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Toronto’s most intense snowstorm on record occurred in December 1944 when the city was blanketed with 48 cm of snow in a single day, significantly disrupting daily life and services.

