Thunder Bay – Weather – It is cooler than the thermometer reads. At -4 this morning along with the humidity it is making that a biting chill. Gloves will be a welcome addition to your outside activities for early risers.’

As the day begins in Thunder Bay, early risers are greeted with a crisp, partly cloudy sky. The temperature is just below the freezing mark, setting the stage for a day of varied weather conditions. The observations from Thunder Bay Airport reveal a slight wind and high humidity, adding a chill to the air despite the promising forecast of sunshine later in the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing a temperature of -2.9°C under partly cloudy skies. The dew point is nearly matching at -3.7°C, resulting in a high humidity level of 94%.

This moist air might make the cold feel more penetrating. The wind is gentle, blowing from the west at 4 km/h, contributing to a wind chill that feels like -4°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers, indicating clear conditions overhead.

Extended Forecast

Expected Conditions: The forecast for today promises sunny skies, with the wind picking up momentum from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h later this morning. Despite the chilly start with a wind chill of -5°C, temperatures are expected to rise significantly to a high of 15°C.

With the breeze flying a kite might be lots of fun today.

The UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tonight, the skies will become mainly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and a few showers beginning near midnight. Winds will remain from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become lighter in the evening. The overnight low will be a mild plus 1°C.

Tuesday’s weather will bring a few rain showers that will change to flurries in the morning and end early in the afternoon before the skies clear. Expect local snowfall amounts of around 2 cm. The wind will shift to the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with temperatures falling to zero in the afternoon. The UV index will stay moderate at 5.

The night will be clear with a cold low of minus 9°C.

Wednesday will remain sunny throughout the day with a high of plus 5°C, dropping to a clear and chilly minus 5°C overnight.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layers will be essential for today’s fluctuating temperatures—from a brisk morning to a milder afternoon. A wind-resistant jacket will help manage the gusty conditions, and consider an umbrella or raincoat for this evening’s expected showers. With the upcoming colder temperatures on Tuesday, ensure to have warmer gear ready.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay’s weather can vary widely throughout the year, with the city once recording a dramatic temperature drop of over 25 degrees Celsius within 24 hours, highlighting the region’s dynamic climate shifts.