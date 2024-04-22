Greater Sudbury – Weather – The weather Monday will be a lot more fun to enjoy outside than Sunday’s delivered weather.

Today in Greater Sudbury, early risers are greeted with crisp, mainly clear skies. With the temperature hovering just below freezing, it’s a brisk start to the day.

Current conditions observed at Greater Sudbury Airport suggest a promising shift in the weather as the day progresses, despite a temperature dip that feels colder than the thermometer reads.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: At 5:00 AM EDT, the temperature in Sudbury stands at -4.8°C with a dew point of -9.8°C, reflecting dry air in the region. Humidity is relatively high at 68%, which may add a slight bite to the air. Winds are gentle from the SSE at 8 km/h, but the wind chill factor makes it feel more like -8°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers, allowing for unobstructed views under mainly clear skies.

Expected Conditions: Today will see a transition from mainly cloudy conditions in the morning to clearer skies early in the afternoon. Winds will pick up, shifting to the southwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Despite the chilly start, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 9°C by the afternoon, though the morning may still feel as cold as -8°C due to the wind chill. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight, the skies will remain mostly clear with just a few clouds. Winds will continue from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, before becoming lighter in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of plus 5°C.

Tuesday will bring periods of rain with a high of 7°C. By night, the weather will take a turn with possible rain showers or flurries, and temperatures plummeting to a low of minus 11°C.

Wednesday will offer a sunny reprieve with a daytime high of just plus 2°C. The night will be clear but cold, with temperatures falling to minus 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Dress in warm layers today, especially in the morning when the wind chill is significant. A wind-resistant jacket is essential to combat the gusty conditions. As temperatures climb, you might adjust by shedding a layer. Waterproof attire might be wise for Tuesday’s rainy forecast.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Greater Sudbury is not only known for its mining heritage but also for its dramatic weather shifts, which can range widely from day to night, particularly in the transitional seasons like spring.